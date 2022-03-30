Win Stuff
Man arrested, multiple drugs seized during Hub City bust

Lofton is being charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and one count of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Spice).(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted the Hattiesburg Police Department in arresting a Hattiesburg man during a drug bust Wednesday.

According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, 49-year-old Marcus Lofton was arrested at a home on Evans Street.

Members of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force (HIDTA) assisted in the arrest, along with the Columbia Police Department.

Moore said agents seized the following items during the arrest:

  • 603 grams of cocaine
  • 130 grams of methamphetamine
  • 408 grams of Spice
  • 40 grams of marijuana
  • $1,530
Lofton is being charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and one count of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Spice).

Additional charges are pending, according to Moore, as the investigation is ongoing.

