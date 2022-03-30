Win Stuff
LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.
Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of severe weather making its way towards Mississippi, some Pine Belt residents may be without power.

Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites. Below are links to outage maps for each company:

Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html

Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association: https://www.outageentry.com/Outages/outage.php?Client=PRVEPA&serviceIndex=1&openingPage=

Southern Pine Electric: http://outages.southernpine.coop/

Singing River Electric: http://outageviewer.singingriver.com/ (Currently down at this time)

