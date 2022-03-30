LIST: Pine Belt storm shelters open for severe weather

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With severe weather threatening the Pine Belt, several storm shelters in the area will be open on Wednesday afternoon.

The following shelters are open:

The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, will be open at 1 p.m.

The Lamar County storm shelter will open at 2 p.m. The shelter is located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis.

The Jones County 361 Safe Room will open at 3 p.m. The shelter is located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd in Laurel next door to the Magnolia Center.

The courtroom at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, located at 613 Court Street in Waynesboro, will open as a safer place to go for residence today at 5 p.m.

We will continue to update this story as we are informed of more shelter openings.

