Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

LIST: Pine Belt storm shelters open for severe weather

The Lamar County Community Shelter
The Lamar County Community Shelter
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With severe weather threatening the Pine Belt, several storm shelters in the area will be open on Wednesday afternoon.

The following shelters are open:

  • The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, will be open at 1 p.m.
  • The Lamar County storm shelter will open at 2 p.m. The shelter is located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis.
  • The Jones County 361 Safe Room will open at 3 p.m. The shelter is located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd in Laurel next door to the Magnolia Center.
  • The courtroom at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, located at 613 Court Street in Waynesboro, will open as a safer place to go for residence today at 5 p.m.

We will continue to update this story as we are informed of more shelter openings.

The WDAM First Alert Weather (WDAM Radar) App is free in the Android and Apple app stores.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Julie Breazeale is the first female to own Polk's Meat Products.
Hattiesburg woman becomes first female owner of local business
According to the Columbia Police Department, the fallen tree on Sumrall Road caused a grass...
Road closures, damage reported around Pine Belt during severe weather
WDAM
LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
As a strong weather system approaches the Pine Belt, the National Weather Service are issuing...
Warnings, watches issued for areas of Pine Belt
Lofton is being charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of...
Man arrested, multiple drugs seized during Hub City bust

Latest News

Mississippi Power crews were on the scene all Thursday morning and afternoon working to fix it.
U.S. 11 back open in Ellisville after tree fell during Wednesday storm
According to Pastor Jeremy Hatfield, the church has already been in the process of getting a...
Local church experienced damaged from strong winds
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 3/31
Sunny skies ahead for the Pine Belt
According to NWS Jackson Meteorologist Daniel Lamb, damage in the Maxie community suggests that...
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage recorded in Maxie community
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage recorded in Maxie community
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage recorded in Maxie community