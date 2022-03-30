Jones County to host hazardous household waste collection day Apr. 9

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County is inviting residents to bring out any and all hazardous household waste for proper disposal next month at the Laurel Fairgrounds.

The county is hosting its first Hazardous Household Waste Collection Day in three years on Saturday, Apr. 9.

The event is free of charge and will be drive-thru.

The county will accept old motor oil and paint, batteries and electronics.

It’s being funded with a grant from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

“The sheriff’s department will be taking ammunition and prescription drugs, so everyone can bring that if they wish to, and then, any kind of household waste that anyone has, they’re welcome to bring it,” said Danielle Ashley, chief administrative officer and Board attorney for Jones County. “We don’t accept commercial waste, medical waste, biological, explosives, we don’t accept any of that, but pretty much anything else, people can bring.”

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Residents are asked to enter the fairgrounds from the last Doncurt Road exit.

