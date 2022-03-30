HPD: Runaway teenager located safely

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A runaway teenager has been located, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore announced that 14-year-old Kevin White Jr. was located safely by police on Wednesday.

White Jr. was reported as a runaway to HPD earlier this week after family members reported that he left his home on Barkley Road sometime within the last two weeks and did not return.

