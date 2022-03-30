HPD asking for public’s help to catch a thief

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

An individual broke into the Shell gas station in the 6400 block of U.S. 49 around 3 a.m. on March 28, and stole an assorted number of cigarettes.

Anyone who can help identify the individual, or has any information in reference to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

