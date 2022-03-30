Forrest General Spirit Girls opens applications

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest General Spirit Girls organization is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 year.

Girls who are in grades 7-12 are able to apply and can find the application on the Spirit Girls website.

Spirit Girls coordinator, Macy Knight, says this is a great opportunity for girls in the Pine Belt to get involved within the community.

She also says, once on the application page, girls will be able to choose their selected interview time.

“The interview will be very easy, it’s super conversational. The judges just want to know if they are involved with anything at school or what they like to do. We recommend that girls get here 15 minutes before their selected interview time.,” said Knight.

The in-person interviews will be held on May 7 at the Forrest General Support Services building located on 28th Avenue.

“The goal of Spirit Girls is to teach the importance of community service as well as teaching them about healthy lifestyle habits. We are wanting to instill confidence in these girls,” said Knight. “I think it’s really important these girls get to join this organization because we serve over 19 counties. So girls get to meet other girls from all over that may have similar interests.”

“You know when they come into events and then they leave and they talk about hanging out, and I think that’s really special and something that the girls gain through the program.”

The application deadline will be on April 28.

