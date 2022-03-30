Win Stuff
Conswayla Bourne wins Golden Apple Award

By Karrie Leggett-Brown
Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - TEC and WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award Winner is Stringer Attendance Center 7th Grade English teacher Conswayla Bourne.

Stringer Attendance Center Supervising Principal Jay Arrington said Bourne embraces anything she is handed.

“Wonderful teacher, phenomenal person, great with kids. She coaches basketball for us. She teaches 7th grade ELA, which is a tested subject. She has grown the kids in so many ways,” Arrington explained.

Arrington said this is Bourne’s first time teaching in the classroom and first time teaching English, but her results are outstanding.

When WDAM 7 surprised Bourne in her classroom with her Golden Apple Award she told us she is focused on, not only making sure her students succeed now but when they are adults.

“Because I care about them as a wife, as a dad, a husband. As kids we all make mistakes. I tell them to learn from those mistakes and grow from them,” Bourne said.

Bourne said she teaches her students that success is more than test scores, and more importantly, that they are more than just students to her.

“It’s all about the kids. I look back and reflect back on my life, and I see I had some great educators throughout my life that cared about me and got me to this point. I just want to pour back into them and impact them,” said Bourne.

If you would like to nominate an educator at your school go to wdam.com/goldenapple

