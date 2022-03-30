Win Stuff
Collision between 2 rigs slowing traffic on U.S. 49

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking drivers to use caution when approaching the Rogers Road-U.S. 49 south intersection.

On its Facebook page, HPD said emergency crews were working the scene of a collision between two, rig trucks. The accident blocked the right lane.

Minor injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

