Collision between 2 rigs slowing traffic on U.S. 49
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking drivers to use caution when approaching the Rogers Road-U.S. 49 south intersection.
On its Facebook page, HPD said emergency crews were working the scene of a collision between two, rig trucks. The accident blocked the right lane.
Minor injuries were reported.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.