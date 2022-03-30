Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member

In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the...
In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif.(Source: Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:32 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel’s recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.

Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time,” Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release.

Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about “his political future” and noted that Van Houten has a spotless prison disciplinary record.

“We’re not fighting (over) Leslie being a good person. She’s proven that through her actions for half a century,” he said.

Van Houten is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and others kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969. Van Houten was 19 when she and other cult members fatally stabbed the LaBiancas and smeared the couple’s blood on the walls.

The day before, other Manson followers, not including Van Houten, killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

In his rejection letter, Newsom noted that Van Housen had undergone therapy, earned educational degrees and taken self-help classes in prison and had shown “increased maturity and rehabilitation.”

But Van Houten also has “gaps in insight” that continue to make her a danger to society, Newsom said.

Van Houten has had 21 parole hearings since 1982. Most parole boards denied her bid for freedom. But five panels have recommended her release since 2016, saying she had expressed remorse and was no longer a threat to public safety.

Newsom rejected a recommendation made last November.

He previously reversed parole recommendations in 2019 and 2020. In February, the California Supreme Court refused to hear Van Houten’s appeal of the 2020 rejection.

Previous Gov. Jerry Brown rejected Van Houten’s parole in 2016 and 2018.

Manson died in 2017 of natural causes at a California hospital while serving a life sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Breazeale is the first female to own Polk's Meat Products.
Hattiesburg woman becomes first female owner of local business
WDAM
LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
As a strong weather system approaches the Pine Belt, the National Weather Service are issuing...
Warnings, watches issued for areas of Pine Belt
According to the Columbia Police Department, the fallen tree on Sumrall Road caused a grass...
Road closures, damage reported around Pine Belt during severe weather
A collision between two rigs near Rogers Road blocked the right lane of U.S. 49 south Wednesday...
Collision between 2 rigs slowing traffic on U.S. 49

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial denies role in conspiracy
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee...
Key inflation gauge sets 40-year high as gas and food soar
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Severe weather across the South