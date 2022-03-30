Win Stuff
03/30 Ryan’s “First Alert” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Our second “High” risk of severe weather in just over a week is moving in, so remain “weather aware.”
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt.

A potentially rough day lies ahead the Pine Belt and the entire State of Mississippi due to a strong line of storms expected later this afternoon. Right now that line is expected at 4 PM on the western edge of the Pine Belt, leaving the area by 11 PM tonight as it creeps eastward. All forms of severe weather are on the table as it passes through, but our biggest threat today will be widespread, straight-line winds in excess of 80 mph. Relatively weaker “spin-up” tornadoes embedded within these lines of thunderstorms are also possible. Our best advice is to remain “weather aware” or “weather ready” later today as it moves in and be ready to enact your severe weather plan and get to your safe space. Remember to seek shelter on the lowest floor, in the most interior room in your home, and to vacate mobile/modular homes if possible.

Estimated timing of the leading edge of the line of storms:

Magee - McComb (5:30 PM)

Bay Springs - Columbia (6:15 PM)

Laurel - Hattiesburg (7:00 PM)

Waynesboro - Wiggins (8:30 PM)

Leakesville - Lucedale (10:00 PM)

Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings (including our free app) and stay tuned for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

