William Carey University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine ranked No. 1 by U.S. News & World Report

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine accepted its first class in 2010. At that time, a promise was made to Mississippi and the osteopathic profession.

On Tuesday, U.S. News & World Report placed William Carey University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine No. 1 in the United States for producing the highest percentage of graduates who work in rural areas in its 2023 rankings.

WCUCOM also placed fourth in the country in two other categories: the largest percentage of graduates working in primary care and the highest percentage of graduates working in locations where health professionals are in short supply.

A press conference making the announcement was held on campus at Tatum Court and was attended by school, city, county and state officials.

The rankings include medical schools awarding both Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degrees.

Dr. Italo Subbarao is the Dean of WCUCOM. Subbarao said these rankings are a testament to the mission of WCUCOM and the commitment of its graduates to serve their communities.

“This is a total team effort,” Dr. Subbarao said. “It’s an amazing achievement and it’s something we work on daily. Our Carey faculty, family, staff, and our hospitals and community partners that work with us,”

“We try to inspire every day and I think we’re now starting to see the fruits of that labor,” Subbarao added.

WCUCOM has dedicated itself to training and graduating physicians who are prepared to practice in all communities, particularly rural and underserved areas throughout Mississippi and the region, since its inception.

As a result of these efforts, an increasing number of people have access to and choose to be treated by osteopathic physicians. The aim of WCUCOM and the devotion of its graduates to serve their communities are reflected in these rankings.

WCU President Dr. Tommy King offered his congratulations on the rankings.

“I am so pleased with the remarkable progress of the College of Osteopathic Medicine,” King said. “This is a distinct honor that fulfills the mission we established for the medical school more than 12 years ago. Dr. Subbarao and our former dean, Dr. James Turner, are to be commended.”

Dr. Robert Cain, president and CEO of the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, and Dr. Kevin Klauer, CEO of the American Osteopathic Association, visited WCUCOM for the announcement.

“Today, the entire osteopathic medical education community is very proud and congratulates WCUCOM for this well-deserved national recognition,” said Cain.

Recently, William Carey University embarked on an expansion program that will allow it to continue its commitment to becoming a world-class institute for primary care.

