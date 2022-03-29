Whistler Water Association issues boil water notice

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -The Whistler Water Association is issuing a self-imposed precautionary boil water alert for some of its customers until further notice.

All Whistler Water Association customers along North Maynor Creek Drive and all members east of North Maynor Creek Drive on the north and south sides of Highway 84 are expected to be affected.

On Tuesday morning, the main water line ruptured on North Maynor Creek Drive. Employees have already made the necessary repairs.

All customers will be notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.