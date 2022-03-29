Win Stuff
Whistler Water Association issues boil water notice

A boil water notice has been issued.
A boil water notice has been issued.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -The Whistler Water Association is issuing a self-imposed precautionary boil water alert for some of its customers until further notice.

All Whistler Water Association customers along North Maynor Creek Drive and all members east of North Maynor Creek Drive on the north and south sides of Highway 84 are expected to be affected.

On Tuesday morning, the main water line ruptured on North Maynor Creek Drive. Employees have already made the necessary repairs.

All customers will be notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

