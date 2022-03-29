Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi

VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi(White House / Lawrence Jackson)
By Josh Carter
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to the Magnolia State.

According to a press release Tuesday, Harris will travel to Greenville on Friday, April 1, to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s “historic investments in small businesses and communities.”

Her visit comes nearly a year after First Lady Jill Biden visited Jackson in order to promote the coronavirus vaccine.

Vice President Harris’ Mississippi visit was announced the same day President Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, which makes lynching a federal hate crime.

Till, a Black teenager, was murdered in Mississippi in the summer of 1955. Two men, Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam, were accused of the killing, but acquitted by an all-white-male jury.

Mayor Errick Simmons says he and the city of Greenville are ready to welcome the vice president and Chairman Bennie Thompson to the city.

He released this statement:

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in small businesses and communities evidence the fact that small businesses and communities, like Greenville, are the backbone of America’s economy.  The historic investment of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will make life better for thousands of Greenville residents and create a generation of good-paying jobs and economic growth for our city.  It will be my pleasure to show Vice President Harris first-hand the impact that small businesses have had in the success of our community, especially during the past two years battling a global pandemic.  Without the historic investments made by the Biden-Harris administration, some of these local stakeholders might not have made it through the challenges presented to all of us over this difficult time. This administration’s commitment to helping local communities thrive in unprecedented circumstances is admirable.”

“Thanks to Congressman Thompson for his efforts in getting Vice President Kamala Harris to his district in Greenville.  The Greenville community looks forward to welcoming Vice President Kamala Harris and Chairman Bennie G. Thompson to Greenville.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM
LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Julie Breazeale is the first female to own Polk's Meat Products.
Hattiesburg woman becomes first female owner of local business
As a strong weather system approaches the Pine Belt, the National Weather Service are issuing...
Warnings, watches issued for areas of Pine Belt
The department said the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be leading the investigation.
Columbia bank robbery suspect in custody; FBI to handle investigation
A collision between two rigs near Rogers Road blocked the right lane of U.S. 49 south Wednesday...
Collision between 2 rigs slowing traffic on U.S. 49

Latest News

Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong
Austin Armstrong likes mix of new/old on defensive side of ball
Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong
Austin Armstrong likes mix of new/old on defensive side of ball
6pm Headlines 3/30
6pm Headlines 3/30
Isaiah Rhodes
Isaiah Rhodes becoming major piece to deep USM bullpen
Isaiah Rhodes
Isaiah Rhodes becoming major piece to deep USM bullpen