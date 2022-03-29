Win Stuff
Two teenagers face first-degree murder charges after Choctaw Co. apartment shooting

The Ackerman Police Department says 18-year-old Darrius Kennedy was shot Sunday at an apartment...
The Ackerman Police Department says 18-year-old Darrius Kennedy was shot Sunday at an apartment complex, and later died at a hospital.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT
CHOCTAW CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two teenagers are behind bars for murder in Choctaw County.

The Ackerman Police Department says 18-year-old Darrius Kennedy was shot Sunday at an apartment complex, and later died at a hospital.

Investigators say an argument led to the shooting.

Fourteen-year-old Detravion Ball and 16-year old Cordarius Brown now face first-degree murder charges.

