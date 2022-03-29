Suspect now facing charges after canine officer shot during pursuit

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A canine officer that was shot while pursuing a suspect Tuesday is on the mend and the man accused of shooting him is behind bars.

Richard J. McGuire, 44, is now charged with commercial burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and injuring a public service animal.

According to Moss Point Police Department, officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Shell station on Highway 63 near I-10. Officers identified a suspect and began searching the area for him. The suspect, who was later named as McGuire, was located behind another business but fled on foot when officers tried to approach him.

K9 officer Buddy was released to apprehend McGuire, but the suspect fled over a privacy fence. Buddy went over the fence after him, continuing to pursue the man into a wooded area.

Shortly after Buddy and McGuire entered the wooded area, officers heard gunshots. Buddy then came out of the woods and collapsed on the ground in front of his handler. Buddy was quickly rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic in Mobile where he underwent emergency surgery for the bullet wound to his chest.

Moss Point Police K9 officer Buddy was shot while pursuing a man suspected of commercial burglary at a gas station on Highway 63, said police. (Moss Point Police Dept.)

Wednesday morning, MPPD posted that Buddy was doing great and is expected to go home by that evening. That announcement comes after Tuesday’s initial update on Buddy, which said he was in serious condition and on oxygen.

While Buddy was being cared for, officers from other agencies began responding and stayed on the scene to assist Moss Point Police Department. The officers attempted to find the suspect but were unable to locate him. However, they did recovery property that was stolen from the business.

Within hours, more information was uncovered that specifically identified the suspect as McGuire. At 6am, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle that matched a description they had received of the suspect’s vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle and detained McGuire and a female. Evidence was uncovered that linked them to the business burglary.

Richard McGuire, 44, is facing multiple charges after police say he burglarized a gas station, then shot a Moss Point canine officer during a pursuit early Tuesday morning. (Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

Following an investigative hold, McGuire was arrested and charged. The female was released after police determined that she had no knowledge of the crimes.

Municipal Judge Keith Miller set a bond for McGuire of $30,000 for the commercial burglary charge, $20,000 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, and $30,000 for injuring a public service animal. McGuire was then booked into Jackson County Adult Detention Center

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Kimberlee Snowden with MPPD at 228-475-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

