Mother-daughter duo plans free community crawfish boil Saturday

Residents on Bellair Drive will host a block party on Saturday afternoon.
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the people living on Bellair Drive in Hattiesburg will show neighborly love by hosting a block party.

There’s going to be music for dancing, jumpers for the kids and crawfish for everyone.

Ja’Landra Harris organized the event with help from her mother, Dr. Mary Hossley.

“One day, I was eating seafood with my mom and I was like, ‘Mom… I want to feed my whole street. We should have a crawfish boil,” says Harris.

The two thought it would be a great way to bring the community together.

“I know there’s a war going on, and I know there’s been a lot of crime going on in our surrounding areas. I just want to give back and bring some happiness back into our neighborhood,” says Harris.

Hossley says they asked around and decided to get the whole street involved.

“Everybody’s going to be out in their yards with chairs and tables and just be neighborly and visit with each other,” says Hossley.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

