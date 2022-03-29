Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Man ‘engulfed up to his neck’ in grain bin before being rescued

Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.(Letts Community Volunteer Fire Dept./Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETTS, Ind. (Gray News) - Firefighters say they rescued a man who nearly became buried in a grain bin.

The Letts Community Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook Monday photos of the rescue, which took place in Jennings County, Indiana.

Rescuers said the man was engulfed up to his neck in the bin, and only his face and top of his head were visible when they arrived.

“To complicate the rescue more, there was a large area of rotten grain bridged two feet above the patient,” the fire department said in the Facebook post.

Local farmer rescued from grain bin this afternoon. The LCVFD was dispatched to assist Westport FD at 7735 E CR 1220...

Posted by Letts Community Vol. Fire Dept. on Monday, March 28, 2022

Crews began removing grain from around the man, and they were able to get him out of the bin after more than one hour with the help of a “Great Wall” grain bin rescue system.

The fire department said it was one of the most complex rescues it had ever been involved with.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM
LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Julie Breazeale is the first female to own Polk's Meat Products.
Hattiesburg woman becomes first female owner of local business
The department said the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be leading the investigation.
Columbia bank robbery suspect in custody; FBI to handle investigation
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested on March 22, 2022, after being indicted...
Couple accused of starving infant to death now charged with capital murder
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi