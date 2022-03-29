LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School districts and universities around the Pine Belt are preparing for incoming severe weather as Wednesday has been declared as a First Alert Weather Day.

In preparation for the pending storm, some schools and universities have announced early dismissals to make sure students and staff are safe.

Below is a list of schools and universities that have announced closures and early dismissals for Wednesday ahead of the severe weather threat:

Columbia School District - Early Dismissal - Starting at 2 p.m.

Covington County School District - Early Dismissal Collins Elementary School - 12:40 p.m. Seminary High School- 12:45 p.m. Collins Middle School - 12:50 p.m. Collins High School, Hopewell Elementary School and Mt. Olive Elementary School - 1 p.m.

East Jasper School District - Early Dismissal - Heidelberg Junior High School and Heidelberg High School - Starting at 1 p.m. The New William J. Berry Elementary School - Starting at 1:15 p.m.

Jefferson Davis County School District - Early Dismissal Elementary schools - 11 a.m. Jefferson Davis County High School - 11:15 a.m.

Laurel School District - Early Dismissal Oak Park Elementary School and Mason Elementary School - 1:30 p.m. Laurel Magnet School of Arts and Laurel Upper Elementary School - 2 p.m. Laurel Middle School - 2:30 p.m. Laurel High School and Laurel Education Center - 2:45 p.m.

Marion County School District - Early Dismissal - Starting at 2 p.m.

West Jasper School District - Early Dismissal - 12 p.m.

WDAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.

