Laurel museum honors Vietnam veterans in annual ceremony

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Veterans of the Vietnam War were the guests of honor at a special ceremony Tuesday at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel.

The museum hosted its second annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony.

For the last few years, March 29 has been set aside as a day to recognize Vietnam veterans for their service and sacrifice.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed by President Donald Trump on March 28, 2017.

The keynote speaker for the event was retired U.S. Army Colonel Scott Carson who is the president of Southeastern Baptist College and chaplain of the Veterans Memorial Museum.

