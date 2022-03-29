Laurel Fire Department to begin its annual hydrant testing Monday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department will be conducting its annual hydrant testing starting on April 4 from 7 a.m. till 2 p.m. each Monday through Thursday and will conclude on May 2.

These tests are necessary to make sure each fire hydrant has enough water pressure for fighting fires. It will also allow the fire department to know exactly how many gallons a minute the fire hydrants can produce.

Having the proper amount of water pressure in the fire hydrant also helps to keep the city’s fire rating at a 5 by the State Fire Rating Bureau.

Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown is asking the public to use extreme caution when passing through an area where a hydrant is being tested.

“Be mindful of the high pressure flowing from the hydrant, so don’t drive through the water or walk through it,” Brown said. “It can cause damage to you or your vehicle. Be mindful of fire trucks making sudden stops at the hydrant so keep a safe distance from the vehicles.”

Fire hydrants throughout the city are painted white for ease of visibility at night and each hydrant has a color code to indicate how many gallons per minute the hydrant can produce.

Gallons per minute indicators:

000-499: Red

500-999: Orange

1000-1499: Green

1500 & up: Blue

Residents may experience brown water during hydrant testing and are encouraged to flush their water lines by allowing them to run for a short period of time, which should help to clear it up.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.