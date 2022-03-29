HPD seeking help in locating runaway teenager

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, 14-year-old Kevin White has been reported as a runaway to the department.

If anyone has information on White’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Family members say White left his home on Barkley Road sometime within the last two weeks and has not returned. They believe he is staying at Francis Street Apartments or possibly Roby Street.

