HPD seeking help in locating runaway teenager

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, 14-year-old Kevin White has been reported as a runaway to the department.

If anyone has information on White’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.
Family members say White left his home on Barkley Road sometime within the last two weeks and has not returned. They believe he is staying at Francis Street Apartments or possibly Roby Street.

If anyone has information on White’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.

