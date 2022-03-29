Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum to host ‘Let’s Connect’ event

The Pocket Museum will be having its “Let’s Connect” event Saturday, April 2, in downtown Hattiesburg.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pocket Museum will be having its “Let’s Connect” event Saturday, April 2, in downtown Hattiesburg.

During this event, the community will be able to enjoy a new art installation, a new museum exhibit and games with the theme of Legos.

The “Let’s Connect Skybridge” installation will be unveiled, highlighting Lego characters.

Executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, Rick Taylor, says this event was created with the idea of Legos connecting the covered walkway and alley in the Pocket Museum.

“We’re going to have a Lego-themed event throughout the alley recognizing the transformation of the Skybridge into a piece of artwork to join all the others here in the alley. We’re going to have Brady’s snow cones and some other fun treats and of course lots of games for the kids. We’ll also have Legos of all sizes so everybody can really get into the spirit,” said Taylor.

There will be an interactive Lego photo wall for visitors to enjoy as well as giant UNO, Jenga, Connect4 and cornhole.

These activities will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the museum.

