Forrest County Sheriff’s Office hosts K-9 trials

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Training is an important part of the job for law enforcement officers, including the four-legged ones.

Tuesday morning, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office hosted explosive and narcotic detection trials for K-9s and their handlers.

Executive director for the United States Police Canine Association, Don Slavik, says today is an important test for the K-9s to make sure they are able to demonstrate their ability to find drugs in vehicles.

“This is a sampling of what they might do on the streets. So there is five vehicles here and we have narcotics hidden on two of the vehicles and they have to find both narcotics,” said Slavik.

Slavik also says if the K-9s do not pass these tests, they will have to return to training.

“The certification is mandated more or less by the courts so that the dogs are actually able to do what they say they can do, and they are tested on their ability right here, and that’s what is most important,” said Slavik.

36 K-9 teams are participating in these trials, with some being from other states.

“We have to stay on top of it, make sure they stay on top of what we need them to do on the road, whether it be narcotics or anything else, even just the physical fitness of the dogs. We have to make sure the dogs can run for a long period of time, jump, make sure they’re not hurting or anything else cause like us, over a few years, they get wear and tear. We just want to make sure the dogs are suitable for duty as well,” said Sgt. Brandon Kent of the Thomasville, Ga. Police Department.

According to Slavik, K-9s have to go through this testing once a year.

The trials will continue till Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

