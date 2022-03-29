FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Outbreak Expected Tomorrow with Straight-Line Winds

This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tomorrow. Wednesday will be an interesting day. Before the storms arrive, Gusty Winds as high as 45-50 mph will be possible.

The severe storms will move in later in the day. A strong area of low pressure will cause a very strong wind field to develop across the southeast. An extremely strong squall line will move across the Pine Belt Wednesday Evening. This squall line will be capable of producing Straight-Line Winds in excess of 80+ mph & a Few Spin-Up Tornadoes.

Tomorrow’s event will be capable of producing WIDESPREAD Straight-Line Wind damage across the area which could down trees, damage buildings, and down power lines. The main timeline for the storms will be between 4pm – 11pm. Overall the main concern will be 80+ mph Straight-Line Winds, but a few Spin-Up Tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Thursday and Friday will be much nicer with partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A weak system will skirt the area on Saturday, giving us a small chance of showers in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Sunday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

