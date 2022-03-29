Win Stuff
FCAHS brings back annual alumni homecoming

The high school will bring back a tradition this year
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Honoring the past and focusing on the future. Those are two big missions for the Forrest County Agricultural High School Alumni Association.

The association is preparing for the annual alumni homecoming banquet after putting it on hold for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zac Howell graduated from FCAHS in 2010. Now, he’s the alumni association’s vice president, putting him in charge of the annual alumni homecoming banquet.

“So this tradition started in 1934. we’ve only missed it for the World War and for COVID-19 in ‘20 and ‘21.”

They are bringing back the decade’s old tradition and this year is the year of the two’s!

“So this year, we’ll be inducting in the Class of 2022 into the Alumni Association. But we’ll also be honoring the decades that end in two. So 2012, ‘02, ‘92. We’ll go all the way back to ‘42,” says Howell.

Not only alumni will be honored. The association will also help the new graduates by funding their futures.

“So, this school, this high school, is just rooted in tradition. Like I said, it started in 1934. We’ll give out roughly $20,000 to $25,000 in scholarships,” says Howell.

Some of the money comes directly from the alumni association.

“Others are from past graduating classes, past alumni that come back every year and invest in a graduating seniors future,” says Howell.

Any past graduate is welcome to attend the ceremony as it will be held in the school’s gymnasium on Friday night starting at 6 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $20.

