Columbia bank robbery suspect in custody; FBI to handle investigation

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department has announced the bank armed robbery suspect from last week is now in custody.

According to CPD, the bank robbery happened on the morning of Thursday, March 24.

The department said the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be leading the investigation.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Unit assisted CPD in the search for the suspect.

According to officials, information led them to believe the suspect’s vehicle traveled north on Lumberton Road after leaving the bank to State Route 13 North and made his way back to U.S. Highway 98 West.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

