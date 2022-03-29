Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Chris Rock’s ticket sales skyrocket after Will Smith slap

Moments before winning best actor, Smith appeared to smack Rock after the comic made a joke about Smith's wife. (COURTESY A.M.P.A.S. 2022 via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apparently, seeing Will Smith slap Chris Rock has people excited to see Rock on stage again.

The comedian’s tour has seen a big boost in ticket sales.

Ticket reseller TickPick says it sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than it did in the past month combined, sending prices through the roof from $46 a ticket to a minimum of $341.

In case you missed it during Sunday’s Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith who has a shaved head because she has alopecia. The joke didn’t sit well with Smith, who walked up on stage and slapped Rock.

Smith has apologized, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it has started a formal review of what happened.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM
LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Julie Breazeale is the first female to own Polk's Meat Products.
Hattiesburg woman becomes first female owner of local business
The department said the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be leading the investigation.
Columbia bank robbery suspect in custody; FBI to handle investigation
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested on March 22, 2022, after being indicted...
Couple accused of starving infant to death now charged with capital murder
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi

Latest News

An 8-month-old baby in Springfield is in need of a liver donor and her mom is calling on the...
‘We are at the end option’ Massachusetts mother seeks liver donor for 8-month-old daughter
VIDEO: Man pummels 73-year-old in grocery store parking lot
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on...
Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore announced that White Jr. was located safely by police on Wednesday.
HPD: Runaway teenager located safely
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in identifying a male suspect in a March 28...
HPD asking for public’s help to catch a thief