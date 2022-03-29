Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Child, 4, killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach parking lot, police say

A child was killed in a hit-and-run crash in a Panama City Beach parking lot Tuesday.
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - A child is dead after a hit-and-run crash in a Panama City Beach parking lot.

Panama City Beach police tell WJHG that officers responded to the Breakfast Point shopping center Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about the collision.

Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a 4-year-old girl visiting from out of state was the victim of the crash.

“She was here with her family from Tennessee, and they were right next to her when it happened,” Talamantez said.

The police chief also said officers have located a suspect and the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.

The suspect was being interviewed by authorities, but police have yet to announce an arrest as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM
LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Julie Breazeale is the first female to own Polk's Meat Products.
Hattiesburg woman becomes first female owner of local business
As a strong weather system approaches the Pine Belt, the National Weather Service are issuing...
Warnings, watches issued for areas of Pine Belt
The department said the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be leading the investigation.
Columbia bank robbery suspect in custody; FBI to handle investigation
A collision between two rigs near Rogers Road blocked the right lane of U.S. 49 south Wednesday...
Collision between 2 rigs slowing traffic on U.S. 49

Latest News

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
KMOV reports the siblings were with a parent who was getting a haircut at the home when the...
Woman arrested after 12-year-old killed by brother who found gun, police say
Ryan Whittington, a spokesman for Maryland’s Ocean City Fire Department, said it and other...
U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured
Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash...
Soldier killed in helicopter crash at Georgia airfield
Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong
Austin Armstrong likes mix of new/old on defensive side of ball