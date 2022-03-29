Win Stuff
Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday.

The offer was quickly rejected by the families.

A Connecticut judge found Jones liable for damages in November, and a trial is planned for later this year to determine how much he should pay the families.

The plaintiffs said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

