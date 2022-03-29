8-year-old shot in head by stray bullet in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City Police Department is investigating after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head.

Police were called to the emergency room in Yazoo City where the boy was severely injured.

The boy was then airlifted to the hospital in Jackson.

Police later discovered the incident happened at a home on North Monroe Street.

Detective Nolan Warrington says the boy was playing on his back porch when a stray bullet was shot in the air, hitting him in the head.

“The mom heard a loud noise,” Warrington said. “She found him laying on the back porch. And she picked him up, she noticed that he was bleeding from his head. They thought that he had fallen. So they rushed him to the hospital, and then there, the hospital said, ‘your kid was shot.’”

Police have a list of potential suspects, but are still investigating who fired the shot.

Detective Warrington says a bullet hole can be found in a hammock where the child had been.

While at the house, police heard more gunshots in the area that several witnesses were able to help pinpoint.

“There were some other witnesses in the area who kind of pinpointed us to the location at which we meet, which, you know, we believe our suspects were at,” Warrington said.

He says many witnesses mentioned that they hear gunshots often, but have never reported it to police. Warrington hopes to change that.

“A lot of them said, ‘hey, look, we just didn’t think to report it.’ Because, you know, it happens a lot in that area, which we didn’t know because they don’t report it. So I’ve instructed down a every time report it so we can come up here and figure out who’s doing it.”

If you know anything that may help investigators find the shooter, call Yazoo City police.

