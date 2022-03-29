140 Glendale Utility customers under boil water notice

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 140 Glendale Utility District customers are under a boil water notice.

Customers on the corner of Pine Drive and Harrel Drive and all customers on Pine Drive, Hinton Drive, Anita Drive, Harrel Drive and Travis Drive are expected to be affected.

The notice was issued after officials discovered a 2-inch line burst.

Customers are asked to boil their water for drinking and consumption until further notice.

You can find more information about boil-water notices here.

