Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

140 Glendale Utility customers under boil water notice

A boil water notice has been issued.
A boil water notice has been issued.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 140 Glendale Utility District customers are under a boil water notice.

Customers on the corner of Pine Drive and Harrel Drive and all customers on Pine Drive, Hinton Drive, Anita Drive, Harrel Drive and Travis Drive are expected to be affected.

The notice was issued after officials discovered a 2-inch line burst.

Customers are asked to boil their water for drinking and consumption until further notice.

You can find more information about boil-water notices here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

WDAM
LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Julie Breazeale is the first female to own Polk's Meat Products.
Hattiesburg woman becomes first female owner of local business
The department said the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be leading the investigation.
Columbia bank robbery suspect in custody; FBI to handle investigation
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested on March 22, 2022, after being indicted...
Couple accused of starving infant to death now charged with capital murder
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi

Latest News

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore announced that White Jr. was located safely by police on Wednesday.
HPD: Runaway teenager located safely
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in identifying a male suspect in a March 28...
HPD asking for public’s help to catch a thief
According to the Columbia Police Department, the fall caused a grass fire and a power outage.
Tree down on Sumrall Rd in Columbia
North Lamar Water Association customers who live on Bunton Road were put under a 'boil-water'...
Bunton Road residents put on ‘boil-water’ notice
Mark Ferry of Ellisville was arrested and charged with one count of felony malicious mischief.
Man charged with felony malicious mischief