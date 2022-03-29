03/29 Ryan’s “Warm & Humid” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another nice day ahead with no weather issues to speak of. It will be a little warmer and more humid than yesterday with more cloud cover, but rain will stay away until Wednesday. When it finally arrives though, it’ll arrive with a level 4 risk of severe weather. The structure of this system will be considerably different from our last level 4 risk a week ago, expecting more of a “squall line” setup as opposed to a supercell setup. This will lend to a lower tornado/hail threat, but straight-line winds will be likely and quite strong. Right now I’d say our biggest threats in order are damaging winds, relatively small/short-lived tornadoes, small hail, heavy rains, and lightning. Flash flooding likely won’t be a widespread issue, but there may be some locally high rainfall totals and backup in areas with poor drainage.

This situation is still developing, so be sure to check back for updates today and tomorrow morning as it closes in.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.