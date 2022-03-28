USM earns C-USA series sweep over WKU with Sunday, mercy-rule win

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi handed starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep an 8-0 lead Sunday after two innings.

From there, Waldrep pretty much did the rest.

Waldrep threw a three-hit shutout as USM pounded Western Kentucky University 11-0 in a Conference USA game shortened to seven innings by the 10-run, mercy rule.

The win gave the Golden Eagles (17-7, 5-1 C-USA) a sweep of the three-game road series that saw USM post double-figure runs and hits in all three outings at Nick Denes Field.

All told, USM posted 35 runs and 49 hits, including 10 home runs, in the three games.

Sunday, Christopher Sargent and Slade Wilks combined to drive in seven runs for the Golden Eagles.

Sargent, who finished the weekend going 10-for-15, led the Golden Eagles Sunday with three hits and four RBIs, while Wilks went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer.

Sargent and Wilks each swatted four home runs over the weekend.

Waldrep (2-1) logged his first complete game as he limited the Hilltoppers (9-14, 1-5) to just three base runners over the seven innings to go along with a career-best 13 strikeouts with no walks.

Waldrep retired eight straight batters at one point and then nine in a row later in the contest.

Wilks, who has homered in his last four games, opened the scoring for the Golden Eagles with a three-run blast to right-center field in the first inning off WKU starter Devyn Terbrak in the first inning.

Wilks’ fifth homer of the year brought home both Dustin Dickerson and Reece Ewing, who had singled with one out in the inning.

Dickerson increased his hitting streak to seven games.

The Golden Eagles broke open the game with five more runs in the second inning.

Will McGillis doubled and scored on a one-out single by Rodrigo Montenegro.

Consecutive singles by Gabe Montenegro and Dickerson followed, chasing home the inning’s second run, before Sargent came to the plate and cracked a three-run home run to left-center field.

McGillis planted a one-out solo shot beyond the left-field fence for 9-0 USM lead in the third inning.

Dickerson reached on an error ion the fourth inning and came round to score eventually on Sargent’s single.

McGillis’ triple and Carson Paetow’ single brought in the final run of the game in the fifth inning.

Terbrak (3-1) gave up nine runs on nine hits with a strikeout over 2 1/3 innings.

The Golden Eagles return to action next weekend when they welcome Louisiana Tech University to Pete Taylor Park for a three-game C-USA series.

The first game is set for 6 p.m. Friday.

