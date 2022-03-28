Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Ukraine born pilot raises money for his family back home

Lt. Commander Anton Leonardes
Lt. Commander Anton Leonardes(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the invasion of Ukraine ensuing, a local pilot, who is from Ukraine, can’t help but think about his mother back home.

“No one really knows the situation better than the people there,” Lt. Commander Anton Leonardes said. “The people there really don’t know how the outside perspective is looking at it.”

Leonardes is a pilot at NAS Meridian. His mother and other family members live in Kiev, Ukraine. As Leonardes flies his two training missions a day, his mind is always on his homeland. Recently, Leonardes decided to make a patch to help raise money for his family and other Ukrainians. The support has been overwhelming and he’s grateful.

“It’s a movement of happiness because of the image I’m trying to present. It’s not about trying to help a single person. It’s about spreading hope. It’s what my whole life is based off of and that’s what I put into this patch,” Leonardes explained.

His passion for aviation runs deep. He focused on becoming a pilot early on and is now making it happen.

“Whenever you feel you’re at the worst time of your life, if you could turn into some kind of mindset of positivity and change it for the better, you will persevere,” Leonardes said.

You can find out more about Leonardes and his patches by going to his website: https://hopepatch.webflow.io/

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM
LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Julie Breazeale is the first female to own Polk's Meat Products.
Hattiesburg woman becomes first female owner of local business
The department said the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be leading the investigation.
Columbia bank robbery suspect in custody; FBI to handle investigation
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested on March 22, 2022, after being indicted...
Couple accused of starving infant to death now charged with capital murder
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi

Latest News

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore announced that White Jr. was located safely by police on Wednesday.
HPD: Runaway teenager located safely
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in identifying a male suspect in a March 28...
HPD asking for public’s help to catch a thief
According to the Columbia Police Department, the fall caused a grass fire and a power outage.
Tree down on Sumrall Rd in Columbia
North Lamar Water Association customers who live on Bunton Road were put under a 'boil-water'...
Bunton Road residents put on ‘boil-water’ notice
Mark Ferry of Ellisville was arrested and charged with one count of felony malicious mischief.
Man charged with felony malicious mischief