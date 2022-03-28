Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

The Queen of Basketball: Documentary on Miss. legend wins Oscar

Lusia Harris-Stewart
Lusia Harris-Stewart(Delta State University)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Queen of Basketball, a documentary on the life of Lusia Harris, won the Academy Award for best short documentary at the 2022 Oscars.

Harris was a star basketball player for Delta State and is the only woman to be drafted into the NBA.

However, she declined the chance to play against men.

“I just thought it was a publicity stunt,” she said in the documentary. “And I felt like I didn’t think I was good enough.”

Affectionately known as “Legendary Lucy,” Harris averaged 25.9 points and 14.4 rebounds a game at DSU, almost 30 years before the Women’s National Basketball Association existed.

Harris died earlier this year at the age of 66.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
‘It was definitely one of the most tragic crime scenes I’ve ever been at’ | One dead after McComb Banquet Hall shooting
The department said the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be leading the investigation.
Columbia bank robbery suspect in custody; FBI to handle investigation
JCSD says Rodriguez woke up in his SUV on Powers Drive to JCSD Squad Sgt. Derick Knight and...
Driver arrested on Jones County after allegedly running others off road
WDAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.
LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested on March 22, 2022, after being indicted...
Couple accused of starving infant to death now charged with capital murder

Latest News

Petal softball
Petal beats Oak Grove, 3-1, in top 5 softball matchup
Petal softball
Petal beats Oak Grove, 3-1, in top 5 softball matchup
Christopher Sargent
Christopher Sargent, Hurston Waldrep grab C-USA weekly awards
Christopher Sargent
Christopher Sargent, Hurston Waldrep grab C-USA weekly awards
6pm Headlines 3/29
6pm Headlines 3/29