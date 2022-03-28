Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Phoenix police searching for woman after newborn’s remains found in McDonald’s

Detectives are trying to track down a person of interest after a baby was found dead in a McDonald's. (KPHO, KTVK, PHOENIX POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (ARIZONA’S FAMILY/GRAY NEWS) - Phoenix police are looking for a woman after an infant boy was found dead at a McDonald’s.

Investigators released surveillance video of her on Monday afternoon. It shows her walking through the fast-food restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road on Sunday afternoon. She tries to open a door and then walks back through the eating area and then out of sight from the camera.

Investigators are calling her a person of interest. In the video, she’s wearing a black Calvin Klein shirt, black pants and sandals, Arizona’s Family reported.

Phoenix police released a surveillance video of a woman leaving a Phoenix McDonald's bathroom...
Phoenix police released a surveillance video of a woman leaving a Phoenix McDonald's bathroom before an infant was found dead. Investigators are calling her a person of interest.(Source: Phoenix Police Department, KPHO/KTVK via CNN)

Police were called out to the McDonald’s around 2 p.m. on Sunday. They found the newborn inside the bathroom. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky says detectives are actively working to investigate, and there are no suspects in custody.

The autopsy results of the infant are pending, police said.

Police believe there are witnesses who left the McDonald’s before police got there. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM
LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Julie Breazeale is the first female to own Polk's Meat Products.
Hattiesburg woman becomes first female owner of local business
The department said the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be leading the investigation.
Columbia bank robbery suspect in custody; FBI to handle investigation
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested on March 22, 2022, after being indicted...
Couple accused of starving infant to death now charged with capital murder
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi

Latest News

An 8-month-old baby in Springfield is in need of a liver donor and her mom is calling on the...
‘We are at the end option’ Massachusetts mother seeks liver donor for 8-month-old daughter
VIDEO: Man pummels 73-year-old in grocery store parking lot
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on...
Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore announced that White Jr. was located safely by police on Wednesday.
HPD: Runaway teenager located safely
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in identifying a male suspect in a March 28...
HPD asking for public’s help to catch a thief