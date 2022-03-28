Petal School District changes budget for increased fuel costs

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The current increase at the fuel pumps is prompting many school districts to make some budget adjustments to keep their bus transportation systems in operation.

Petal School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon says with the increase in fuel prices, the district has made changes to its current and future budgets.

“We use a lot of fuel, so this (is) impacting our district, and we’ve had to make some adjustments because of it,” said Dillon. “So, you know when we build our budget, we build it pretty tight for the year, but there is some minor flexibility in that to get us through the remainder of the year.”

According to Dillon, the school district runs 41 bus routes every day when getting students to and from school.

“We’re looking at increasing our budget possibly by $100,000 for next school year just not knowing what we are getting into,” said Dillon. “Of course, what we don’t use will be put back into the general fund to be able to do other things. But just to give you a little insight that tells you what we are having to predict and look at just because of the amount of buses we have in our district and the way we transport students.”

Although the district has had to make some current changes to absorb the cost of fuel, Dillon says they do not plan on taking away any bus routes.

“We’re not going to take away from our students or staff because that comes first and foremost,” said Dillon. “We’re just going to have to tighten up even harder. We go to field trips, we go to athletic and art events because that’s part of their experience in the k-12 education system, and we want to continue to do that. So, it’s a priority of ours to get our kids wherever they need to go to make sure they have a great experience.”

The superintendent says they will continue to be mindful when going into next year’s budget to be prepared for students and faculty.

