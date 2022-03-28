Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Petal School District changes budget for increased fuel costs

The Petal School District is having to make budget changes to absorb the increase in fuel costs.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The current increase at the fuel pumps is prompting many school districts to make some budget adjustments to keep their bus transportation systems in operation.

Petal School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon says with the increase in fuel prices, the district has made changes to its current and future budgets.

“We use a lot of fuel, so this (is) impacting our district, and we’ve had to make some adjustments because of it,” said Dillon. “So, you know when we build our budget, we build it pretty tight for the year, but there is some minor flexibility in that to get us through the remainder of the year.”

According to Dillon, the school district runs 41 bus routes every day when getting students to and from school.

“We’re looking at increasing our budget possibly by $100,000 for next school year just not knowing what we are getting into,” said Dillon. “Of course, what we don’t use will be put back into the general fund to be able to do other things. But just to give you a little insight that tells you what we are having to predict and look at just because of the amount of buses we have in our district and the way we transport students.”

Although the district has had to make some current changes to absorb the cost of fuel, Dillon says they do not plan on taking away any bus routes.

“We’re not going to take away from our students or staff because that comes first and foremost,” said Dillon. “We’re just going to have to tighten up even harder. We go to field trips, we go to athletic and art events because that’s part of their experience in the k-12 education system, and we want to continue to do that. So, it’s a priority of ours to get our kids wherever they need to go to make sure they have a great experience.”

The superintendent says they will continue to be mindful when going into next year’s budget to be prepared for students and faculty.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
‘It was definitely one of the most tragic crime scenes I’ve ever been at’ | One dead after McComb Banquet Hall shooting
The department said the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be leading the investigation.
Columbia bank robbery suspect in custody; FBI to handle investigation
JCSD says Rodriguez woke up in his SUV on Powers Drive to JCSD Squad Sgt. Derick Knight and...
Driver arrested on Jones County after allegedly running others off road
WDAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.
LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested on March 22, 2022, after being indicted...
Couple accused of starving infant to death now charged with capital murder

Latest News

Petal softball
Petal beats Oak Grove, 3-1, in top 5 softball matchup
Petal softball
Petal beats Oak Grove, 3-1, in top 5 softball matchup
Christopher Sargent
Christopher Sargent, Hurston Waldrep grab C-USA weekly awards
Christopher Sargent
Christopher Sargent, Hurston Waldrep grab C-USA weekly awards
6pm Headlines 3/29
6pm Headlines 3/29