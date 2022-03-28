Win Stuff
Petal fire chief provides storm generator safety tips

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt braces for another chance of severe weather this week, the use of generators might be in the picture for residents.

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry says when using these generators, it is important to be aware of carbon monoxide due to the gas being colorless and odorless.

Hendry says for those who do not pay attention to the placement of generators, the gas could be fatal to some people.

“The most common thing we see is that people use them in an enclosed area, whether they are bringing them into the home, an enclosed garage, even if it’s outside the living area, but it’s in an enclosed garage, it’s still going build up a lot of the exhaust fume and carbon monoxide. The other thing is never fuel it while it’s running, always shut it down. Allow it to cool a little bit before you fuel it so you won’t get any fuel on the exhaust,” said Hendry.

Hendry says the best placement for a generator is outside, with the exhaust blowing away from your home.

