Jones County resident worries about property flooding

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The rainy season is near and there are some residents in Jones County who are very nervous about what it can do to their property.

David Matthews has lived in Jones County on Matthews Road for most of his life. He says in recent years, heavy rain has been flooding his property.

“The water comes in at such force that it comes through the vents underneath my house and started washing out and eroding the foundation up from under my house,” says Matthews.

Matthews’ property sustained a lot of floodwaters during a First Alert Weather Day on March 22 that brought a lot of rain. He says it scares his family because they’ve just recovered from the 2020 tornado.

“For me, the biggest thing is after a tornado and I rebuilt… we just moved into this house last year. And the house is literally shifting. It’s moving and the floor is giving way,” says Matthews.

He says he’s reached out to the county, but they haven’t been much help.

“They come, they come out the same day, and the man assessed it and he suggested I consider cutting a bigger ditch in my field… But that’s not going to stop the water coming into this direction,” says Matthews.

He says he wants to see his Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes help him come up with a solution.

“I want to see the drainage problem in this community corrected. I’d like for the supervisor to come out here and talk to me. Come out here when it’s raining, let’s get an assessment,” says Matthews.

WDAM spoke to Dykes on the phone today. He says he has reached out to David Matthews to do whatever he can legally do to help Matthews resolve his flooding problems.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.