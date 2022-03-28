Jones County Board of Supervisors discuss redistricting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors held a special work session on Monday to discuss redistricting in the county.

According to the 2020 census, the county’s population has decreased, causing county officials to search for ways to ensure that the population is distributed evenly.

Beat 4 has a 14 percent population rise while Beat 5 has a 20 percent population loss, according to the numbers. The other three districts in the county remained unchanged for the most part.

The position of district lines ultimately determines who will represent residents in the area. It will also determine who residents can vote for and where they must cast their ballots.

Once every 10 years, a census is taken and, over those 10 years, that district may justify receiving more or getting less representation depending on how the demographics change.

Any adjustment will mean redrawing district boundaries and remapping districts to ensure that they have roughly equal numbers and are representative of the electorate.

Chas. N. Clark Associates, a Jones County consulting business, presented their initial suggestion and potential options to challenge the 2020 census estimates.

Danielle Ashley is the board attorney and chief administrative officer. She said there is a wide range of different offices redistricting may affect, not just the board of supervisors.

“This is all preliminary, nothing has been decided,” Ashley said. “We’re considering all options at this point.”

“We’re trying to see if it’s worthwhile to challenge the census count of 2020 because we know that was at the height of the pandemic, and we know other counties are also looking into the numbers,” Ashley added. “It’s really important for the public to know that nothing is etched in stone. The supervisors are just looking at all their options at this point for redistricting.”

Work sessions are open to the public to provide residents living in each district an opportunity to give their feedback on redistricting efforts.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.