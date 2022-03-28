‘It was definitely one of the most tragic crime scenes I’ve ever been at’ | One dead after McComb Banquet Hall shooting

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead after a deadly shooting during a Saturday night party at Presley Banquet and Event Center in McComb.

Frankiuon Bates, 26, of Magnolia was killed and pronounced dead on the scene, early Sunday morning according to Pike County Coroner Wally Jones.

Jones also said that two were injured, but were released from the hospital before the crime scene was cleared. The names of these individuals have not been released at this time.

Jones believes that multiple shooters were involved, as he counted at least 50 shell casings personally.

He also stated that there were about four different shooting areas that casings were found in and that multiple vehicles were shot up in the parking lot.

“I’ve spent 13 years in law enforcement before getting elected, and it was definitely one of the most tragic crime scenes I’ve ever been at as far just seeing the amount of shell casings and hearing some of the comments from the witnesses out there who were more or less making a joke out of it,” said Jones.

“My personal opinion is that it was an organized shooting and this was a planned attack on some certain person. Who that certain person was? I don’t know. I don’t believe that it was Mr. Bates, but I believe it was a planned attack on somebody.”

At least a dozen shell casings were still outside the banquet center as of Monday afternoon. One witness described the scene as a ‘war zone.’

“Ever since Saturday, my body is here, but physically, I’m not here. I’m really lost. I’m confused,” Precious Burrell said.

When shots rang out, Burrell said she and a few friends began ducking behind her car for cover.

“It was just shots ringing out everywhere,” she said. “I’ve never seen or heard anything like that before in my life.”

Two bullets pierced through Burrell’s car, leaving a hole in her trunk and front-passenger side tire.

As bullets whizzed by, the mother of six said she only had one thing on her mind.

“I literally was behind my car praying, ‘I just want to get home to my kids. I want to get home to my kids,’” she said. “To come here and to see a bullet hole that big knowing that we were all behind this car is the most scary thing ever.”

Burrell said she knew the victim in the Sunday morning shooting.

“I recently worked with him at Sonic. He was a good guy, well-known, very funny, didn’t bother anybody, always had everyone laughing, and he kept care of his kids,” she said.

She also said that the senseless violence must stop.

“Every day I pray. I pray for my kids, I pray for my surroundings, I pray for me,” she said. “With this violence that’s going on, I don’t think I’m coming back out no time soon.”

This weekend’s killing comes a little over a month after a six-year-old boy was shot and killed at a McComb park.

This is Pike County’s 9th homicide of the year.

