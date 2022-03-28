Win Stuff
FIRST ALERT: Tuesday will be nice, but Severe Storms are Likely on Wednesday

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 3/28
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the 60s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 50s.

We’ll see some areas of Dense Fog tomorrow morning. The afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY on Wednesday: Wednesday will be an interesting day. Before the storms arrive, Gusty Winds as high as 40-45 mph will be possible. Then, a squall line will move through the area Wednesday evening along a strong cold front. This will bring a decent threat for damaging winds along the line. The set-up appears to be more conducive of a damaging wind event, but a few brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. The main timeline for the storms will be between 4pm – 11pm. Overall the main concern will be 75+ mph Damaging Winds, but a few Spin-Up Tornadoes can’t Be ruled out.

Thursday and Friday will be much nicer with partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A weak system will skirt the area on Saturday, giving us a small chance of showers in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Sunday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

