Farm to Table: Fiesta power bowl

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT
MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -

Ingredients are all at desired choice:

  • Roasted chicken
  • Lettuce of your choice
  • Black beans
  • Corn
  • Onion
  • Bell peppers
  • Avocado
  • Pickled jalapeños
  • Tomatoes
  • Corn tortillas

Start with a bed of lettuce of choice -- spinach, arugula, romaine.

Add on top of lettuce: black beans, corn, onion, roasted bell peppers, avocado or guacamole, pickled jalapeños and/or tomatoes. Add your choice of quantities to add color and texture to your bowl.

You can also top with Mississippi Gulf shrimp or Mississippi Farm-raised chicken, Greek yogurt or sour cream.

Tortilla chips ingredients:

Quarter the corn tortillas and add salt and pepper, garlic and olive oil.

Cook at 375 degrees for 12 minutes or until crispy.

Roasted chicken:

Cook chicken at 425 degrees. Add garlic, salt, pepper, paprika and olive oil. Drizzle olive oil and rub in spices to coat until internal temperature is 165 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

