Farm to Table: Fiesta power bowl

Ingredients are all at desired choice:

Roasted chicken

Lettuce of your choice

Black beans

Corn

Onion

Bell peppers

Avocado

Pickled jalapeños

Tomatoes

Corn tortillas

Start with a bed of lettuce of choice -- spinach, arugula, romaine.

Add on top of lettuce: black beans, corn, onion, roasted bell peppers, avocado or guacamole, pickled jalapeños and/or tomatoes. Add your choice of quantities to add color and texture to your bowl.

You can also top with Mississippi Gulf shrimp or Mississippi Farm-raised chicken, Greek yogurt or sour cream.

Tortilla chips ingredients:

Quarter the corn tortillas and add salt and pepper, garlic and olive oil.

Cook at 375 degrees for 12 minutes or until crispy.

Roasted chicken:

Cook chicken at 425 degrees. Add garlic, salt, pepper, paprika and olive oil. Drizzle olive oil and rub in spices to coat until internal temperature is 165 degrees.

