Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. recreating Women’s Suffrage March of 1913

The Sorority is planning to honor women’s history month with a women’s suffrage march.
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is having a Women’s Suffrage march this weekend.

The march will be Sunday, April 2. It will begin at Hattiesburg City Hall and end at the courthouse.

Chapter president Dr. Monet Duckworth says they are reenacting the original Women’s Suffrage March that happened on March 3, 1913. She says they want to show honor to Women’s History Month and all of the women who helped to move the gender forward.

“We are reenacting the March so that everyone can be aware of what happened so long ago. Long ago, women didn’t have the right to vote. So this Women’s Suffrage march was Delta Sigma Theta’s first political event to gain awareness of it and push towards the right for womens’ to vote,” says Ducksworth.

If you are interested in marching with them, make sure to be there on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. for the lineup. Speeches from community leaders will follow the march.

