2 suspects in custody on weapon charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested two individuals on multiple weapon charges on Sunday.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2400 block of McInnis Loop around 10:15 p.m.

According to HPD, a 16-year-old male suspect, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on McInnis Loop and charged with possession of a stolen weapon, carrying a deadly weapon while concealed (misdemeanor) and fugitive other for an active warrant out of another jurisdiction.

HPD said Camron Jones, 18, was also arrested and charged with carrying a deadly weapon while concealed (misdemeanor).

Camron Jones, 18. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Both weapons were seized during the arrests.

Jones was booked into the Forrest County Jail. The 16-year-old suspect was booked at the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center.

