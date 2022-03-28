Win Stuff
03/28 Ryan’s “Warm Week” Monday Morning Forecast

Pretty nice start to the week after a practically perfect weekend, but things are warming up.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt!

I hope everyone was able to get out and enjoy our practically perfect spring weekend in South Mississippi! Today will start the week of just as nicely, but expect more and more cloud cover to begin showing up over the next few days. That’s all happening ahead of our next front, coming in Wednesday afternoon and bringing the potential for severe weather. The SPC currently has that risk at “Enhanced,” slightly lower than our last severe weather event...but still significant. We will continue to monitor and update as needed. Current timing would have the leading edge moving in around 5 PM Wednesday evening, and leaving the area shortly after midnight. Highest threats at this time are damaging straight-line winds and tornadoes.

Overall, we’re still looking at a fairly pleasant start to the week, but things will be getting warmer and more humid ahead of Wednesday’s potential severe weather and Thursday’s cool-down.

