Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Senate advances historic tax cut bill to Mississippi governor’s desk

Historic tax cut awaits Mississippi governor’s signature
Historic tax cut awaits Mississippi governor’s signature(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The House and Senate have advanced a historic tax cut bill for the state of Mississippi.

The bill now goes to Governor Tate Reeves’ desk to await his signature.

The amended House Bill 531 proposes a $524.1 million tax cut to be implemented over the next four years.

When fully phased in, Mississippi’s income tax will be one of the lowest in the nation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
‘It was definitely one of the most tragic crime scenes I’ve ever been at’ | One dead after McComb Banquet Hall shooting
JCSD says Rodriguez woke up in his SUV on Powers Drive to JCSD Squad Sgt. Derick Knight and...
Driver arrested on Jones County after allegedly running others off road
Dr. William Waller Mohs said people need to be aware what the warmer weather can mean,...
Hattiesburg dermatologist among 1st in the U.S. to be double-board certified for procedure
MHP: 2 Laurel women died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 59
Two women killed in Jones County crash
Seven arrested in connection with multiple burglaries.
3 adults, 4 juveniles arrested for commercial burglary

Latest News

Moss Point Police K9 officer Buddy was shot while pursuing a man suspected of commercial...
Police: Moss Point canine officer shot during pursuit of suspect
The company said the Collins feed mill alone processes 2,275 acres worth of corn and over 3.6...
Sanderson Farms’ Collins feed mill named 2021 Integrator Feed Facility of the Year
Takoda Miller, 23, and Kendra Beck, 20, were arrested on March 22, 2022, after being indicted...
Couple accused of starving infant to death now charged with capital murder
Nearly 70 years after Emmett Till was brutally murdered in the Mississippi Delta, President Joe...
President Joe Biden to sign anti-lynching bill named after Emmett Till
The Ackerman Police Department says 18-year-old Darrius Kennedy was shot Sunday at an apartment...
Two teenagers face first-degree murder charges after Choctaw Co. apartment shooting