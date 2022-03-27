Narcan helps reported Jones Co. overdose

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County female who had reportedly overdosed recovered after being treated with nasal Narcan Saturday by a Jones County Sheriff’s deputy.

JCSD Squad Sgt. Stephen Graeser responded to a report of an adult female who had overdosed at a residence in the Shady Grove community.

Graeser found the female unresponsive and administered nasal Narcan.

The female became alert and was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Center in Laurel for further treatment.

JCSD’s nasal Narcan carried by JCSD personnel is provided from a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.

