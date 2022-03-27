Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996 in Universal City, Calif. The country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with “Not On Your Love,” and “The Car” before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with “Not On Your Love,” and “The Car” before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.

Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.

Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.

Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy Lawrence, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and other country stars.

Carson received a recording contract at Curb Records in 1995 and released a single, “Yeah Buddy.” He then recorded the singles “Not On Your Love” and “The Car,” which won Carson his first Academy of Country Music award for video of the year.

Carson’s career had 14 singles on the Billboard chart in his career, Westby said.

Carson retired from music to become a police officer in Franklin, where he remained on the police force.

Carson returned to music in 2019 and released a previously recorded song, “God Save The World.”

Carson had been in the studio with Buddy Hyatt recording an album to be released later this year with duets with Michael Ray, Darryl Worley and others, Westby said.

Singer Bryan White said on Twitter that he was saddened to hear of his friend’s death.

“He was a tremendous singer and one of the kindest people I’ve ever met ... I’ll see you on the good side buddy,” White said.

On Twitter, the Franklin Police Department thanked Carson for his “life of service & song” and said Carson “changed everyone he met, all of us, for the better!”

“It’s hard to believe he’s gone,” the department said on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
‘It was definitely one of the most tragic crime scenes I’ve ever been at’ | One dead after McComb Banquet Hall shooting
JCSD says Rodriguez woke up in his SUV on Powers Drive to JCSD Squad Sgt. Derick Knight and...
Driver arrested on Jones County after allegedly running others off road
Dr. William Waller Mohs said people need to be aware what the warmer weather can mean,...
Hattiesburg dermatologist among 1st in the U.S. to be double-board certified for procedure
MHP: 2 Laurel women died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 59
Two women killed in Jones County crash
Seven arrested in connection with multiple burglaries.
3 adults, 4 juveniles arrested for commercial burglary

Latest News

Indiana State Police said 39-year-old Andrew Wilhoite killed his wife, 41-year-old Elizabeth...
Husband arrested for wife’s killing 1 week after she filed for divorce, police say and records show
Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
Man ‘engulfed up to his neck’ in grain bin before being rescued
Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of...
Homeland Security to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants
FILE - Nebraska state Sen. Bruce Bostelman, of Brainard, is seen in the Legislative Chamber in...
Nebraska lawmaker apologizes for debunked litter box claim
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is driven in to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of...
Despite health issues, Queen attends Prince Philip service